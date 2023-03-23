House Bill 733 addresses school start times

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Multiple bills are being discussed during Florida Legislative Session, including potential changes to middle school and high school start times. House Bill 733 looks to change start times for middle school to no earlier than 8 a.m. and high school no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

If it passes, the bill takes effect July 1, but gives school districts until July 2026 to change the start times.

Scott Mazur, President of the Leon Classroom Teachers Association said, while research does support later start times, it won't work without the proper funding behind it.

"As much as we don't want to make it about funding even though the research says this is best practices for our students, the districts cannot necessarily support this financially as well as provide other pieces of instruction at the school and resources," Mazur explained.

Throughout session, the bill has gone through multiple committees. Most recently it was heard March 23 in the Education and Employment Committee.