Hot Dog! Famous Wienermobile will be at Tallahassee Museum Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile is rolling through Tallahassee.

The iconic 27-foot long hotdog on wheels will make a stop at the Tallahassee Museum Friday.

The Wienermobile is here as part of a cross-country tour driven by the "Hotdoggers." These vehicles have been spreading cheer since 1936.

People who stop by can have their picture taken with the Wienermobile. Hotdoggers will be handing out whistles too.

The Wienermobile will make a stop at the Tallahassee Museum Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.