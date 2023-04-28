Hosford, Liberty County sustain damage following severe weather

HOSFORD, Fla. (WTXL) — Nearly 100 mile an hour winds are responsible for widespread damage Hosford Thursday afternoon after an apparent tornado.

The weather -- bending poles and tilting power lines by the intersection of state roads 20 and 65.

A gas station on this corner had parts of a roof and siding torn off by the forceful winds.

Traffic at this intersection was at a standstill--not too far away from Hosford Elementary school.

The school didn't have any apparent damage--but South bound on state road 65, you see one home with parts of the front awning torn off.

Pieces of shingles flew to the other side of the street.

As you move further south on 65, the damage worsened.

One home had parts of it's roof ripped off and belongings from inside the home were scattered across the yard.

A home across the street faired better, with just a metal awning of a shed ripped off.

However, their neighbor -- putting up a tarp to cover the majority of their roof that is gone.

As you travel further south down 65, trees were snapped in half and some homes were caving in on themselves.

Now, people work to repair what was left behind.

For those who need help cleaning up, there are tarps available.

The Hosford Telogia Volunteer Fire Department is handing them out.

You can pick them up on the South Side of the fire station.