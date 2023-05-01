Hosford, Liberty County rallies together to help tornado survivors

HOSFORD, FL (WTXL) — Several groups in the Big Bend region have assisted in distributing food, water and other supplies to people devastated by a tornado that rolled through Hosford Thursday.

Four days after the storm, people like Craig Moore are still receiving help from the community.

"They came together for us. The police department, highway patrol, Leon County, all of them. Man, they came out and helped us and kept an eye on our places that night, all night long," Moore said. "I want to give them the thanks and appreciation they deserve."

Moore was still thankful, as he picked up a case of water from the Hosford-Telogia Volunteer Fire Department.

His home was left without a roof and lifted off it's blocks. Moore said he only survived by the grace of God.

Chief Dallas Ramer with the Hosford-Telogia Volunteer Fire Department has been assisting in volunteer efforts and said the devastation reminds him of the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

"To see what happened north of us here, it kinda recalls 2018 all over again," Ramer said. "We all since Thursday have been trying to get everybody up to par."

Helping people get back to normal with tarps, water and food.

Liberty County Sheriff's Office assisted with those efforts. Sheriff Buddy Money said he just wants to make life easier for those who will be struggling to rebuild.

"You never want to see homes damaged because you gotta go through repair and it's always a chore to do that and try to find the people," Money said. "I hate that. I hate that for these people."

Moore said this assistance from the fire department, sheriff's office and emergency management has been invaluable.

"Anything we needed, they were there for us. Um, they just provided what we needed," Moore said. "They really have provided what the community needed."