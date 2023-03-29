Hope Florida expands services to Department of Juvenile Justice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hope Florida started 18 months ago under the Department of Children and Families and they've already made an impact on more than 50,000 families across the state. DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris says under DCF families can get help finding jobs, housing, and more. Under the Department of Juvenile Justice, it will focus on helping children who are at risk of entering the DJJ system.

"Their Hope Navigators will also work with the parent and the family unit, so it's not just focusing on the child. But mentorship will be a big part of the program as well as working with their parents with whatever challenges they may have," said Harris.

Isabela Rodriguez is a Youth Ambassador for Hope Florida under the DJJ. She had a troubled childhood growing up, and wound up in a four month residential facility. She says the one thing that made a difference was having a mentor.

"Having been through those things and experiencing those things and meeting with the other youth ambassadors, I realized one thing we all had in common was mentorship," said Rodriguez.

First Lady Casey DeSantis says mentorship can really make a difference in a child's life. Hope Navigators will help connect parents with mentorship programs for their kids.

"What we have found you could have the best programs in the world, you could have the best resources but if people don't know they exist then what good are they? So we're trying to put the pieces together to utilize government in a meaningful but limited way," said DeSantis.

Rodriguez gets emotional knowing this program is expanding and could help kids before they get too deep in trouble.

"I know it's going to change so many lives and it already has so I feel so great about it," said Rodriguez. "It's really going to prevent so many people from getting into that dark dark hole that some of us couldn't get out of."

With the program expanding, Harris says both the DCF and DJJ programs can work hand in hand with each other to help Florida families.

"Our teams work really closely and I know if their program can't help families in certain areas ours will be able to step in and work seamlessly to make that happen," said Harris.

Secretary Harris says the biggest thing they're hoping for is to spread awareness of the program. She encourages people to tell their friends and family about it, with the hopes of helping as many people as possible.

To get help through the Hope Florida program you can call 850-300-HOPE, or you can go to their website.