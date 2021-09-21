Homicide investigation underway in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of South Fry Street Monday, Sept. 20 after receiving calls from several concerned residents.

According to the police report, upon arriving on the scene, a 23-year-old male was found with gunshot wounds to his torso. First aid was attempted by both citizens and police officers until emergency services arrived and transported the male to South Georgia Medical Center.

The victim was pronounced deceased at SGMC, according to VPD.

At this time, detectives are following up on tips as the investigation continues.

“We are thankful for the citizens who are coming forward with information on this case and do not want this activity occurring in their neighborhood. At this time in the afternoon, numerous people were outside, including several children playing. The offenders, in this case, had a reckless disregard for the safety of numerous people.” Chief Leslie Manahan.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or call the tip line at (229)293-3091.

