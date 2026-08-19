Homicide investigation underway after shooting at Valdosta apartment complex

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting at a Valdosta apartment complex.

Valdosta police say a neighbor called 911 to report the shooting at around 6:20 Monday night. Officers responded to Ashton Park Apartments on River Street and found the male victim.

Police say the man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

VPD says their investigation revealed this was an isolated incident. Detectives have also identified a person of interest, but the police department did not mention an arrest at this point.

As the investigation continues, VPD is urging anyone with information about this case to contact them by calling 229-242-2606, using the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or submitting an online tip at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.

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