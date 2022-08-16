Homework Hub provides free tutoring for Leon County students

TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — Homework Hub is providing free tutoring for students in Leon County and giving parents more options for their kids.

Cindy Baisden is one of the tutors at Homework Hub.

"Tutoring can be a very costly endeavor," said Cindy Baisden.

"I know the needs in the community. I know how much students need that support and guidance," said Baisden.

After teaching in Leon County schools for more than 25 years, Baidsen retired in 2021 during the pandemic.

Baisden told ABC 27 that this resource takes a burden off of some parents.

Homework Hub is offered through the Leon County Public Library System.

It pairs students in kindergarten through eighth grade with an academic tutor in- person or virtually. High school students can also receive tutoring.

"This is what we're here to do," said Library Services Coordinator John Alden Field.

He said the idea is not extra hours of school but a program that builds relationships.

"This is supposed to be more of a relaxed working on your homework at home environment with just a buddy to help you out with it," said Field.

Field said so far Homework Hub has helped more than 100 students in Leon County, fulfilling that mission.

"Anytime that they can share with you their successes and experiences they've had that makes you feel real good inside," said Baisden.

For parents interested in signing their child up they need to fill out an online form providing their child's name, age, grade and school.

Homework Hub also needs more tutor-volunteers.

They're hoping to start in-person sessions soon but need more people to commit.

If you're interested in becoming a volunteer, head to Leon County Volunteer Services.

