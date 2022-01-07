Homerville Police makes arrest in burglary case

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Homerville Police Department arrested an individual in relation to a burglary.

Alan Michael Palmer, age 23 of Homerville, was arrested for an incident at a local business that occurred on Jan. 3.

According to a post on the Homerville Police Department Facebook page, Palmer was charged with burglary, possession of tools during the commission of certain crimes, criminal trespass and theft by taking.

The Homerville Police Department notes the case remains under investigation and additional arrest is possible.