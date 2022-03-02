Homerville Police Department officer arrested by GBI

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A Homerville Police Department captain was arrested.

According to a news release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Derrek Manning, age 32 of Lowndes County, was arrested for Pandering and Violation of Oath of Office.

Manning was detained in Homerville in Clinch County.

The report notes, on Jan. 28, the Homerville Police Department requested the GBI to investigate allegations that a Homerville Police Department officer was soliciting another individual for prostitution.

During law enforcement’s investigation, it was discovered that Manning and another individual allegedly engaged in prostitution in Lowndes County.

Following his arrest, GBI officials executed a search of Manning’s residence.