Homeless veteran gets a second chance at life

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a friendship started by chance, a life was changed forever.

“I didn’t get to know him very well until I met him after he was attacked behind the building and a friendship sort of grew out of that circumstance,” says Thomas Bacot.

Last year two homeless men were brutally stabbed within months of each other on Gaines Street. One of the men died—that man happened to be the best friend of Raymond Meyers. October of last year, Meyers would also be stabbed. Meyers was found behind the Hot Love Tattoo Shop by owner, Thomas Bacot who called for help.

“It was kind of after that, that we developed a friendship. I thought to myself we made this connection throughout this, and something told me to stay on him and see what he needs and what are his goals,” says Bacot.

The immediate goal was housing. Meyers, a retired army veteran had been homeless for 10 years. Bacot, with the help of an outreach advocate they were able to track down Meyer’s daughter, find housing, and even get Meyers a state ID.

“I wish that there was more that I could do. I wish that there was more I could do to help. I do what I can,” says Melody Meyers.

Meyers had been estranged from his daughter for 10 years. She lives in Wisconsin. When she got the call of her father being attacked, she knew she needed to come see him.

“It was shocking it was devastating. I didn’t expect it.” says Melody Meyers.

In the end the collaborative effort paid off. Meyers has since been living a safe and healthy life.

“I was like that’s my dad he’s a fighter,” says Melody.

