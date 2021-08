PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WTXL) — A large hole opened up in a Palm Harbor driveway early on Friday morning and partially swallowed two vehicles.

Palm Harbor Fire Rescue says the hole opened up around 6:49 a.m. at 411 Ulelah Avenue.

Rescue officials say the 10 by 10 hole is 10-15 feet away from the home, so the homeowners have been evacuated as a safety precaution.

The hole has been taped off and isolated, and the Pinellas County Building Department was called for inspection.