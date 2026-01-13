HISTORY MADE: Cairo swears in first woman mayor

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — History was made in Cairo Monday night as the city swore in its first-ever woman mayor.

Arlisha Williams took the oath of office alongside two returning councilmen.

Demario Byrden was elected to his third term representing District 2. Jimmy Douglas was elected to his sixth term representing District 4. In another historic first, councilwoman Annette Higdon was appointed Mayor Pro Tem.

This marks the first time both the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem roles are held by women at the same time in Cairo's history.