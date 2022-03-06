Historical markers coming to Cascades Park detailing history of the area

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — New historical markers are coming to Tallahassee's Cascades Park, and it's all in effort to keep Tallahassee's history alive.

North American Properties will be putting the markers up anywhere from April to June of 2022.

One will showcase the civil rights movement at the old Leon County Jail site at Cascades Park, the other will be called "The Four Corners of History" detailing the stories of old public works buildings in Tallahassee.

Althemese Barnes, who helped bring the markers to Tallahassee stresses the importance of making sure history is accessible to the people that call Tallahassee home.

"At the Riley House Museum, which I established and served as executive director for 24 years, we always said 'write it down', because that's the best way, if you document, digitize, whatever, it's the best way to preserve and conserve those stories," said Barnes.