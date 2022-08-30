Hispanic Heritage Month to make its way to organizations throughout Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — Hispanic Heritage Month is less than three weeks away and organizations in Tallahassee are ready to spread the culture.

"As we plan activities we do so in a way that safe guards, support, and nurture our Hispanic students," said Dr. Gerald Jones, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs at Tallahassee Community College.

Jones has been preparing for Hispanic Heritage month with the help of students on campus with the goal to make sure the Hispanic students feel a connection to their culture at TCC.

"We all benefit from the knowledge of diverse issues, diverse perspectives," said Jones.

Jones said 25% of TCC students are Hispanic so he's excited to bring a Latin Fiesta to the campus for people in the community to try food, learn about Hispanic history, and enjoy music.

The Leon County Public Library is also celebrating Hispanic heritage with an art exhibit.

"We're a place for everybody that is what we do we serve everybody so its really important for us to highlight our community," said Sally Mason, the learning and workforce services manager at Leon County Public Library.

Mason said this is the first year people in the community submitted artwork representing Hispanic culture.

"The more you get to see somebody else's story the more you have to know about the whole world around you," said Mason.

Dozens of artist from all ages in Tallahassee are pouring a piece of culture into the community through their artwork, something Mason said is needed.

"And that's a huge goal of ours is to share stories and art does that," said Mason.

A month bringing cultures together.

Hispanic Heritage Month starts September 15 through October 15.

