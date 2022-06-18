Higher overhead costs forcing Big Bend business owners to adjust their prices

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Local business owners told ABC 27 the goal is to keep their prices low but fear a spike as inflation continues to destroy small business owners.

For small businesses, seeing an increase has become the norm.

For places like The Pink Pineapple, they are seeing products increase up to $5 per item, but that's not the worst of it.

"And then we're also hit with shipping increase," said Crystal Stejskal.

Stejskal, owner of the Pink Pineapple Boutique, says the increase of fuel is hitting everyone; causing a domino effect.

"When our distributors get items shipped to them, they are paying more and then when we get things shipped to us from our distributors, we are paying more," Stejskal said.

Stejskal said it's becoming difficult dealing with the constant price increase and while she tried to do her best, she had to make a few adjustments.

"But unfortunately, with just the cost of everything going up, we have had to increase our prices a little bit," Stejskal said.

She said it was the right step so her business could continue to carry the items most people enjoy.

For business owner Ashley Cowen, she said she opened up her coffee shop seven months ago with a certain business plan.

With coffee and supplies increasing, she's feeling the impact.

"Our cups at the time were about $90 for a medium plastic cup and it has gone up to about $120, $130 for that same cup," said Ashley Cowen.

Cowen said it was her dream to open CowHaus Coffee Company and she knew it was a chance of price increases coming out of the pandemic.

"You know it was very scary. I was working a good full-time job and I wanted to open my dreams," said Cowen.

Cowen said while the cost of whole milk she buys went from $3.90 to $4.10, she'll do anything to make sure her customers receive the best quality coffee and food at a low cost.

"We will find a way to make it stay open. Like there's no way. I just won't allow it. If I have to sleep here, I will," said Cowen.

For Stejskal, she said while it's difficult to make changes to your small business she'll continue to provide her customers with the best quality items.

"Just trying to figure out how we're going to be able to balance that, you know, providing the best quality items for our customers but at price points that they will be able to be comfortable with," said Stejskal.

A battle that local businesses are seeing across the country.

While some are raising prices, financial experts say that may not be the answer since wages remain the same.