High School Seniors honored at 2025 Best and Brightest Awards Ceremony on Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, FL — High School Seniors were recognized at the 20th Anniversary Best & Brightest Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, May 14th. The ceremony was held at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall.

World Class Schools of Leon County, a program of the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce hosted the ceremony, awarding scholarships to highly deserving high school graduates for their leadership skills, academic accomplishments, and community service involvement.

The Best & Brightest Awards held their first ceremony in 2006, created by community leader, Ron Sachs, to recognize young leaders’ selfless service to others and the collective impact they make on our community.

In a press release. WCS says this year, 139 seniors were selected from local public and private high schools to be finalists in each of the 15 categories.

WCS says each winner receives a $1,500 scholarship and a trophy. Runners-up and honorable mentions receive scholarships of $750 and $500, respectively, and trophies. All other finalists receive a $100 scholarship in recognition of their outstanding accomplishments.

The Best & Brightest Eighth Grade Essay contest honored 47 students who are the top three-ranking essayists from their middle schools. Three students’ essays were then selected as the top winners who wrote about their experiences with helping others in the community. Those top winners will receive $100 to $500, and all essayists earn a certificate of recognition.

