HELPING HANDS: Volunteers come together to improve 11 Valdosta homes

The Christian Leaders and Ministers Network of Valdosta identified 11 elderly, low-income, homeowners in Valdosta who needed help with minor home improvement projects.

Projects ranged from building ramps, to repairing rotting wood, to scraping and painting.

100 volunteers from four different churches along with Moody Air Force Base worked August 4th and 5th to complete the projects at all 11 homes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Going beyond prayer to make a difference for community members in need. I'm Ariel Schiller your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta, that's what the Christian Leaders and Ministers Network of Valdosta did when they decided to complete home improvement projects for 11 homeowners in the area.

Scotty Williams, Board Member for the Christian Leaders and Ministers Network of Valdosta, says the idea came from a monthly meeting they have with Mayor Scott James Matheson. They were able to identify 11 elderly, low-income, homeowners in Valdosta who needed help. Projects ranged from building ramps, to repairing rotting wood, to scraping and painting. Williams says many of the homeowners have lived in Valdosta for decades, and they wanted to be apart of bettering their lives.

"We were able to not just do work for these homeowners but also build relationships with them, to get to know their stories a little bit, and build what we hope to be a lasting relationship with them, and every single one of the homeowners were incredibly grateful."

The initiative is self-funded. Williams says they want to do this project once a year, with the hopes of expanding the amount of people they help. For ABC 27, I'm Ariel Schiller in Valdosta.