Hearts for the Homeless FSU collects donations for drop-offs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A local organization isn't letting the pandemic stop them from serving the homeless.

"Hearts for the Homeless FSU" provides help and resources to those without a place to stay.

Normally, they volunteer at the Kearney Center, doing health screenings and bonding with the people who stay there.

They had to stop doing that due to COVID-19 and after restrategizing, now they are doing drop-offs for people and need some more donations.

"T-shirts, socks things like toothbrushes the ones where you can close them up travel toothpaste those kinds of things even canned goods can help out," said Josef Maselli, Executive Community Outreach Officer for Hearts for the Homeless.

More than 70 backpacks have been donated by JohnMitchUSA, an organization run by an FSU student.

Those backpacks will be filled with goods for distribution.

Their first drop-off will be on April 14 at the Kearney Center and they plan to have two more on April 21 and 22.

To donate you can contact Heart for the Homeless Tallahassee on Facebook to find out how.