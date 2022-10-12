Watch Now
Healthy Start seeks baby supplies for families in Hurricane Ian-affected areas

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 19, 2011 file photo, Similac baby formula is displayed on the shelves at Shaker's IGA in Olmsted Falls, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Healthy Start Florida is seeking donations for families with babies living in Hurricane Ian-affected areas. Donations needed includes pre-mixed baby formula and baby supplies.

According to the organization, some areas are lacking access to safe drinking water, so they are requesting only pre-mixed formula instead of powdered.

Other baby supplies needed include baby bottles, disposable liners and more. Both monetary and item donations are reportedly welcomed.

Healthy Start encourages donators to purchase the items online and request them to be shipped to one of Healthy Start's locations.

For each affected area, items may be purchased from any of the Amazon wish lists below:

For monetary donations, visit:

