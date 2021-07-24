Healthcare providers brace for pre-vaccine testing numbers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Just before the recent spike in numbers, Curative, who operates the Old West Enrichment Centers testing site, said they were only seeing a few tests per day when they first opened.

Now, they've seen a 30 percent increase in tests not only at their Tallahassee site that has seen 500 tests in two weeks, but around the state in Florida at their other testing centers.

Also getting people tested, Neighborhood medical center who say they went from four tests per day to to 200 per week.

The rise in COVID-19 cases have both companies thinking about expanding their COVID-19 testing efforts.

"Last year was very busy for testing, but since then it's been a decrease in a declining trend, so we scaled down with demand and now we're in that position where we need to scale back up," said General Manager for Testing Operations for Curative Ray Plasterer.

"The numbers are definitely picking up," said Jeanne Freeman with Neighborhood Medical Center. "We're here to test our community, we're here to vaccinate our community, we just want people to be aware of what's happening."