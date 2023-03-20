Healthcare Heroes: Wild Adventures to offer free admission to healthcare workers

To celebrate Healthcare Heroes, Wild Adventures is offering free admission to those who work tirelessly in the medical field to keep individuals safe, according to the theme park.

Healthcare workers will receive free single-day admission Friday, March 24, through Sunday, March 26. Workers will need to present employee ID or proof of employment.

According to Wild Adventures, free admission is extended to anyone who works in any capacity for a healthcare facility or first responder department or organization. Those roles include doctors, nurses, cafeteria workers, janitors and more.

Those that qualify will have the opportunity to explore the all-new Oasis Outpost, the expanded Liberty Farms Petting Zoo and a weekend of fun at the theme park, according to the website.

