Healthcare agencies hold information fair at Walker-Ford Community Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Healthcare agencies across Tallahassee came together today to help fill some of the gaps their seeing in their workforce.

People interested in learning more about the healthcare field and how to break into it got the chance to talk to professionals today.

Shyam Mistry, Dean of Academic Affairs for Keiser University said that burnout and the labor shortage were some of the factors that prompted this years fair.

"We brought together all of the major employers of healthcare, all of the major players in the educational realm, and brought the community resources together so that we can help students and community members figure out a plan to get into the healthcare field," said Mistry. "Whether it's going into nursing, medical assisting, radialogic technology, or a vast variety of healthcare industries, we really just want people to find the right route for then, and to promote healthcare in the community."

Mistry says that they'll be looking to do more healthcare fairs like this around Tallahassee quarterly throughout the year.