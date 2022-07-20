Health Fair & Vaccine Event to host at FAMU

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — A Health Fair and Vaccine Event is set to take place on Saturday, July 23, providing giveaways, health and COVID-19 resources.

Hosted by Delta Kappa Omega and Chi Upsilon Omega Chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, the event will have local health and community groups in attendance to provide citizens with Ask-The-Doctor resources virtually, COVID-19 vaccines and home tests and live remote.

Light refreshments, gifts and giveaways will also be in attendance.

The event is free and open to the public, and will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.n. at the Hansel Tookes Recreation Center, located on Florida A&M University campus at 2101 Wahnish Way.