Health and Wellness Supply Distribution takes place in Gadsden County

Gadsden County partnered with other local agencies to host a Health and Wellness Supply Distribution event Friday, April 7.

Volunteers gave out free supplies such as paper towels, tissue, and cleaning supplies. Hundreds of families attended the drive thru event and were touched by the organizer's efforts.

One of the event's organizer Pastor Tracey Stallworth's explained what the best part about the event has been. "Seeing the smiles on folk's face. Saying thank you we really appreciate it. We had one lady, she broke down and cried because she didn't know how she was going to get toilet paper, paper towels, and soap," said Stallworth. "I just wanted to fill the need."

Stallworth said they plan to have more events like this one in different areas within Gadsden County.

