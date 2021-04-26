Healing trauma through art therapy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Victims of crime and abuse are often faced with the aftermath of distress. Art therapy is something that can help; by drawing, painting, and sculpture. And that's not all, there are other creative arts therapies out there like drama and music.

Sometimes things are not easy to verbalize, so this kind of expression is another way to heal trauma. WTXL spoke with a licensed art therapist and she tells people not to worry about creating the perfect masterpiece, rather focus on the therapeutic benefits.

Art therapist and mental health counselor, Whitney Heim, said "the process of creating that art, the sensory experience that happens when you're doing it and then talking about that with an art therapist or a counselor, that can help to process that trauma, to help move through those memories and experiences you had, to leave them behind and move forward in a healthy way."

Heim added that art therapy may bring out overwhelming feelings, so it is important to always do it with a counselor to guide through the process.