Head-on collision snarls traffic on Coastal Hwy in Wakulla County

Florida Highway Patrol expects each person involved in the crash to recover from their injuries.
Posted
and last updated

A head-on collision shut down part of Coastal Highway in Wakulla County Friday night.

A spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol says the two-vehicle crash happened at around 8:03 p.m. The patrol expects everyone involved to recover from their injuries.

At this point, it's unclear what led up to the crash.

The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened near Hamaknockers BBQ on Route 98.

They say the crash shut down both sides of the road for a time, and they're urging drivers to avoid the area for now.

The FHP spokesperson says tow trucks are on scene, and one lane is back open.

