HCA recognizes 'Donate Life' month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday, HCA Florida Capital Hospital hosted a ceremony to honor "Donate Life month."

The event highlighted the importance of being an organ donor and how organ donation helps those who are in need.

A local liver recipient, Kevin Jacques was in attendance. He says he would not be able to enjoy the life he has now without the help of an organ donor.

"I'm able to raise my oldest daughter, I have a newborn, an 18 month old, I have a terrific job with the city of Tallahassee," Jacques explained. "If I didn't have a transplant I wouldn't be here anymore."

There are 112,000 people on the transplant list across the U.S., 5,400 of those are in Florida.