HCA Healthcare announces partnership with FAMU's School of Allied Health Sciences

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — HCA Healthcare, the parent company of Capital Regional Medical Center, announced Thursday that it will donate $1.5 million to Florida A&M University's School of Allied Health Sciences to strengthen students' pathways from undergraduate to graduate to management careers in the health care industry.

The partnership is part of HCA Healthcare’s broader commitment announced earlier this year to give $10 million over the next three years to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) in order to advance diversity in health care.

“Through Capital Regional Medical Center and HCA Healthcare’s Tallahassee-based North Florida Division, the health system has a long history of collaboration with FAMU,” said Chuck Hall, Group President of HCA Healthcare. “This partnership strengthens our relationship with a leading university, provides exciting healthcare career opportunities for FAMU students, and helps advance diversity in healthcare.”

The partnership between HCA Healthcare and FAMU will help increase undergraduate and graduate student enrollment in the School of Allied Health Sciences, with funding directed toward scholarships and internships to support the next generation of health care leaders. Additionally, the funding will support the building and operations of the School of Allied Health Sciences Simulation Lab that will be named the HCA Florida Healthcare Simulation Lab.

“The ongoing pandemic reminds us daily of the crucial importance of providing an adequate pipeline of skilled health care professionals,” said Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, Ph.D. “This timely and generous partnership allows FAMU to train more students who will join the frontlines of those fighting to protect America’s health. We thank HCA Healthcare for its leadership and vision.”

FAMU is the nation’s highest-ranked public HBCU and the only HBCU in the 11-member Florida State University System. FAMU is also the only HBCU with an accredited Master in Health Administration program.

HCA Healthcare affiliate, Capital Regional Medical Center, and FAMU have a long history of collaboration through leadership involvement in the university’s advisory boards and placement of students in clinical rotations and healthcare career pathways.