HCA Florida Capital Hospital to open NICU unit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — HCA Florida Capital Hospital is opening a new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

It's a level Two-NICU with 10 beds.

HCA says it's the only hospital in the area to have cameras for each patient that lets parents check in on their babies anytime, from anywhere.

The NICU will let the hospital provide better care for women and premature babies.

"So what it means is, we can take care of higher risk babies, we have maternal fetal medicine that they're call mfm's that are going to help us, and the obese will be able to help us deliver her at HCA, the babies that were previously that we could not," Dr. Dianna Brozyna, interim medical director with HCA Florida Capital Hospital said.

About one-in-five babies are born prematurely in the U.S. every year.