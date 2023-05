HCA Florida Capital Hospital held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to officially open an medical imaging facility to the community.

Clear Connect Medical Imaging, which is a joint venture between HCA and Envision Radiology, will offer x-ray and ultrasound services among other imaging services.

The new facility, second of its kind under HCA's partnership with Envision Radiology, is located at 2369 Phillips Rd Suite #100 in Tallahassee.