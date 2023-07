TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — For those that wish to help make sure students are prepared for the upcoming school semester, HCA Florida Capital Hospital is hosting a school supply drive.

HCA says they are looking for backpacks, pencils, markers, notebooks, glue and scissors.

Those donations can be placed in the School Supply Drive Collection bins, located in the Capital Cafe on the hospital's first floor.

Donations are being accepted until July 31.