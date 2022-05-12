HCA Florida breaks ground on medical imaging center in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new medical-imaging center will soon be opening its doors here in Tallahassee.

HCA Florida Capital Hospital officially broke ground on the $3.5 million center that will provide an increase in access to imaging for procedures like mammograms.

HCA says will bring some of the latest technology for diagnostic exams; something they say they can't wait to offer the community.

"So much of preventative healthcare are screenings. Mammography is a great way to ensure that breast cancer is caught early, so we really encourage diagnostic mammography to occur for the women in our community, and having access here at this new center will increase access to those screening opportunities," Alan Keesee, CEO of HCA Florida Capital Hospital said.

HCA Florida Capital Hospital says they plan to open up before the end of this year.