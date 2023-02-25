HCA, FAMU announce partnership to benefit School of Allied Health Sciences students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — HCA and FAMU are celebrating a partnership that will hopefully help fill vacancies in the healthcare field.

HCA gifted the historically Black university $1.5 million. Part of that gift included HCA getting the naming rights to the School of Allied Health Sciences Multidisciplinary Simulation Lab.

Ricky Rodriguez, the Associate Chief of Nursing at HCA Florida, says the partnership will benefit students for years to come, and students will have the opportunity to fill vacancies at HCA hospitals across the world.

"The opportunity to not only step into HCA Florida Capital hospital here in Tallahassee but then also the flexibility to go to our other facilities all across the nation including two facilities we have in England. So they have the flexibility to step into any of those capacities," Rodriguez explained.

FAMU President Larry Robinson says simulation lab has played a big part in student success.