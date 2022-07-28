HCA and Chambers of Commerce launch $200,000 grant for healthcare job recruitments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There are over 2100 open healthcare positions in Leon County, 400 of which are open at HCA Capital Hospital.Today's event announced 200,000 dollars to help recruit and attract top talent. With the large amount of open healthcare positions needed, the organizations partnered to help fill that need. HCA's CEO Alan Keesee says the funding is a great opportunity to bring awareness to the healthcare field.

"So you're going to see some advertisement in the community, a job website, and really easy access to these careers. We're going to try and provide the resources from a human resource standpoint to get out into the community and bring awareness to high school, schools, colleges, about these great career opportunities," says Alan Keesee.

Though there are several roles needing to be filled HCA says nursing positions are a key component and a talent needing to be filled.