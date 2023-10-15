Havana celebrates this year's Pumpkinfest

Members of the Havana community come together for the second Saturday in October.

The Pumpkinfest was estimated to have about 5,000 attendees.

The Pumpkinfest was estimated to have about 5,000 attendees.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

I’m your neighborhood reporter Terry Gilliam in Havana, where the second Saturday in October is always special to the people in this community.

An event that takes almost 100 volunteers to put on…

That’s the reality of the Pumpkinfest on Havana main street.

With 112 vendors at this event, many community members and visitors are glad to come out and have an experience.

The major fundraiser that goes to promote the city of Havana.

I talked to festival chair, Nacy Saunders about specialty of the second Saturday in October, and she tells me…

“Seeing all the smiling faces and the kids. The kids are just incredible. Havana is one of the friendliest towns.”

Saunders also says around 5,000 people attended Pumpkinfest.

The people in this community tell me that this event is always family oriented, and they’re excited to see the new things each year.