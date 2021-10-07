Havana to host 21st PumpkinFest on Saturday

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Havana will play host to the 21st annual PumpkinFest on Saturday, Oct. 9., which will feature a pumpkin patch, arts & crafts, vendors & food trucks, pony rides, petting zoo, face painting and much more.

PumpkinFest activities will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and vendors will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children, with additional fees for all rides and activities.

In addition to the festivities, the local band Exit will be providing entertainment for the festival.

There are also two costume contests. The first is for children (divided into ages 0-8 and 9-16) at 11a. The second is for our doggy friends at 1 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for first ($25), and second ($15) and third ($10) in both contests, in the form of Havana Bucks to spend at local merchants.

