Havana residents come together to donate to those in need

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — A non-profit in the Big Bend is making a big difference for numerous communities across the area.

People across Havana drove to the Hazel J. Baker Community Center on Saturday to drop off items that will go toward helping others.

Donations included clothes, toys and electronics.

Volunteers with the Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach organized the drive.

They teamed up with Walmart locations here in the area including one in Crawfordville, Quincy and Bainbridge.

Each of these items will be given to someone in need.

"It's not about me," said Anissa Butler of Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach. "I gotta give god the blessings you see before you, my wonderful volunteers, it could not happen without them."

If you have items you would like to donate, you can reach out to the Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach on their Facebook page.