Havana Reggae Festival returns to Gadsden County

Posted at 12:28 AM, May 09, 2021
HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — More and more live events are coming to the Big Bend, Reggae fest has also returned to Gadsden County.

The festival was canceled last year due to COVID-19, and this year, support from the community motivated organizers to bring the festival back to reggae lovers in the area.

Four bands took the stage this weekend. A portion of proceeds are going to the organization "God is Forever True" a group that helps kids in the Caribbean go to school.

"I think it's saying that we're moving forward as a community, we're trying to grow and build a community, and we're looking ahead at toward what the future offers," said organizer Maurice Grant.

