HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — The Pinewood Derby is returning to Havana for its 2021 edition on Oct. 16.

Derby car kits are available at the Havana Main Street office and at Stone's. Check-in time is 3:30 p.m. in downtown Havana and the races start at 4 p.m., according to Havana Main Street.

Check-in is at 2nd St SE, between Weezie's and Gocki's.

Pinewood derby applications are available on the Havana Main Street website by clicking here. Registration should be turned in at check-in.