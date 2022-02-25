Havana Magnet School students march in honor of Black History Month

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Elementary students at Havana Magnet School marched to the beat Thursday.

Students walked around its track and field in honor of Black History Month. Children made and held up signs remembering those who fought for equality.

The assistant principal at the elementary school says it's vital that students celebrate Black History Month.

"When students see that others who have made great contributions to this great nation look just like them, it's important for them to know that I too can be the next great scientist, the next great president, the next great U.S. Senator," says Sandra Riggins, Havana Magnet School Assistant Principle.

A crew of percussionists and a DJ were also there to support the students. Elementary students from kindergarten to fifth grade took part in the Black History March.