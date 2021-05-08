Havana Farmer's Market brings fresh goods to the table

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — You couldn't have asked for better weather to pick out fresh goods at a local farmer's market.

People in Havana and from around the area drove downtown to get their hands on fresh produce straight from the farm.

Boiled peanuts, meat, and even pies were for sale.

The farmer's market is new to the area.

It's something Ann Kozeliski, the Executive Director of Havana Main Street says people in the area wanted.

"It's something that is becoming very common across the country. Buy local, support local. And there is a lot of agriculture around here. And we wanted to help motivate the economy and bring people out."

The Havana Farmers Market is held every second Saturday of the month downtown.