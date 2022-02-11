Hates Ends Now mobile museum tour in Tallahassee to educate people about Holocaust

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new traveling exhibit is encouraging you to take a stand against hate.

The Hate Ends-Now Tour ...is bringing *The Cattle Car Exhibit to Tallahassee.

You'll board a replica of the cattle car used to take Jewish people to Concentration Camps during World War II.

See pictures and video from 1933 and 1945.

And hear stories from holocaust survivors about their experience.

The exhibit challenges the false idea that the Holocaust never happened.

"What this is, is more than a holocaust mobile museum, it's an educational tool, an empowerment tool, to educate teens, their parents, everyone; communities, people of all faiths and backgrounds on the atrocities of the holocaust," Solly Hess, coordinator for Hates Ends Now told ABC 27.

Hate Ends Now looks at Nazi leadership and how normal people committed crimes of indifference.

The exhibit wants to help people reflect on how we can take a stand against antisemitism and hatred in our communities.

The tour exhibit was at Tallahassee City Hall Thursday and is expected to be on Florida State University's campus on Landis Green on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit https://www.myshadowlight.org/hateendsnow for more information.