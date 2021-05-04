Hartsfield Elementary School creates Parent Resource Room

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leaders at Hartsfield elementary school are currently combining two workrooms in their media center into what will become the Hartsfield Parent Resource Room.

Principal Dr. Rhonda Blackwell says the idea came from the positive response they’ve received from annual patent workshops they’ve held that they want to be able to host throughout the year, rather than just once, in an effort to keep parents more connected.

"We do plan on holding workshops for parents on technology awareness literacy for parents as well," said Dr. Blackwell. "I want to do a special series on how to inform parents about ensuring that the technology at home is safe, so putting the locks and the things on the digital at devices at home, so our kids will stay safe at home as well."

The project has been in the works for about two-and-a-half years, with Leon County Schools covering the majority of the bill.

"Our district has taken care of the cost of the capital outlay, so that’s the whole build-out," says Dr. Blackwell. "But things like the furnishings and all of the technologies, state-of-the-art technology that’s going into the room, it’s a good $40,000 venture."

Additionally, South City Foundation donated $7,500 dollars towards its completion. Christic Henry works with the foundation and shares why adding the center is so important as we work to educate children through and beyond COVID-19.

"When you talk about learning gaps, you’re also talking about opportunity gaps," says Henry. "So in addition to already the learning gaps that exist, our kids haven’t had the experiential opportunities and the socialization engagement opportunities that they would’ve normally had in their institutional setting in a regular school year. So this parent engagement center and many other efforts are meant to re-activate those really relevant connections to really under gird academic performance and enhancement."

Dr. Blackwell says they have not yet set a date for the Resource Room opening, but do plan to celebrate its completion with a ribbon-cutting before use this summer.