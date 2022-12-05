Harlem Globetrotters to make a stop in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. — The Harlem Globetrotters will be holding a show in Valdosta on Monday, Dec. 12.

The show is set to take place at The Complex, located at 1230 Sustella Avenue, and is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The Magic Preshow will begin at 5:45 p.m.

Ticket prices are $40 for reserved seats, $30 for lower-level general admission, $23 for upper-level general admission and $20 for the Magic Pass Preshow.

Parking for the event will be located in front of The Complex in the Sustella Lot and next to The Complex in the Oak Street Lot. Parking is $5 for both lots.

To purchase tickets, visit Harlem Globetrotters Tickets (ticketreturn.com).

