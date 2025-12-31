Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HAPPENING TONIGHT: Free, low-cost options to get home safely following NYE celebrations

TALLAHASSEE, FL — If you’re heading out tonight — whether for dinner, New Year’s Eve celebrations, or a night out with friends — there are free and reduced-price options to help you get home safely without driving impaired.

  • One of the most widely available options is AAA’s Tow to Go program. According to AAA, the service provides a free tow, along with a ride for the driver to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. You don't need to be an AAA member to use it. The program is designed as a last-resort safety net when other transportation plans fall through. Drivers can call 855-286-9246 to request help.
  • Uber and Lyft don’t always offer universal free rides, but special promotions and reduced-price options often appear on high-traffic nights like New Year’s Eve. Riders are encouraged to check the Promotions section in their apps before heading out. In select cities across Florida and Georgia, law firm Farah & Farah has a Safe Ride Home program has redeemable vouchers for free rides home.
  • Public transportation can still be a low-cost option, but riders should plan ahead. In Tallahassee, STARMetro buses are operating today on a Sunday schedule for New Year’s Eve, with no night service available. All routes end early, with the last buses leaving the C.K. Steele Plaza at 8:30 p.m. Regular service resumes January 2. Riders are encouraged to check route-specific details and holiday updates at Talgov.com/StarMetro/StarMetro-SysInfo.
  • The Madison County Sheriff's Office is offering free rides through its "Operation Get Home Safe" program. It's from 10:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m. Just call (850)-973-4001.

