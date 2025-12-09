HAPPENING TOMORROW: Traffic delays expected in Tallahassee for former FDLE Commissioner's funeral procession

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Motorists should expect traffic delays in Tallahassee on Wednesday, December 10th, during a procession and funeral service honoring former Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner James "Tim" Moore.

FDLE says funeral services will be held at Bradfordville First Baptist Church off Thomasville Road, at 1:00 p.m.

The release states, Moore served as FDLE's longest-serving leader, guiding the agency through statewide challenges, championing criminal justice improvements, and overseeing transformative growth. The values he instilled — Service, Integrity, Respect, and Quality — remain central to FDLE today.

The community is invited to line Phillips Road in front of the FDLE headquarters to honor Moore as the morning procession passes. FDLE says attendees are asked to gather at 8:45 a.m., with the procession expected to arrive just after 9 a.m. Below are the morning and afternoon procession routes.

Morning Procession Route:

8:45 a.m.: From Bradfordville First Baptist Church: south on Thomasville Road, south on Capital Circle, west on Miccosukee Road, south on Riggins Road to Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, located at 1737 Riggins Road.

9:00 a.m.: From Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home: southeast on Riggins Road, west on Mahan Drive, north on Phillips Road to FDLE Headquarters, located at 2331 Phillips Road.

9:15 a.m.: From FDLE Headquarters: north on Blair Stone Road, east on Miccosukee Road, north on Capital Circle NE, north on Thomasville Road, returning to Bradfordville First Baptist Church, located at 6524 Thomasville Road.

Afternoon Procession Route:

2:15 p.m.: From Bradfordville First Baptist Church: south on Thomasville Road, west on Live Oak Plantation Road, north on Timberlane School Road, west on Timberlane Road to Culley's MeadowWood Memorial Park, located at 700 Timberlane Road.

FDLE says the Tallahassee Police Department will direct traffic and lead the procession to ensure safe travel. Motorists should anticipate temporary delays along the routes.

SEE MAP BELOW:

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

