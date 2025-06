LEON COUNTY, FL — The Leon County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Farm Share, along with Commissioners Bill Proctor and Christian Caban, for a Hurricane Preparedness Food Distribution event.

It's this Saturday, June 7th, at North Florida Fairgrounds beginning at 10:00 a.m. It will go on until Noon or until supplies run out.

Leon County Sheriff's Office

If you'd like to volunteer to help out with the event, click here.

