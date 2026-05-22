HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, May 22nd-24th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — We have a hot and humid weekend ahead, with a possibility of scattered showers. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, May 22nd, through Sunday, May 24th.

Big Bend:

Big Bend Heart Walk in Tallahassee: May 23rd, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park, off Thomasville Road. Come out and join the Friends of McLay Gardens as they begin to celebrate National Bike Month with fresh air, good vibes, and great company.

1st Annual Bug Run in Crawfordville: May 23rd from 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at Crawfordville Auto Repair & Tires off Crawfordville Highway. Following the race, there will be food, fun, and prizes. General admission is $20/person.

Downtown Market in Tallahassee: May 23rd from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. Come out and enjoy dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.

St. Marks Community Market: May 23rd from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. off Leon Drive.

There will be fresh produce, handmade crafts, artisanal goods, and more.

South Georgia:

Free Storytime at The Bookshelf in Thomasville: May 23rd from 11:00-11:30 a.m. This is open to children of all ages, and after the reading, kids will be able to do a craft together.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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