HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, March 6th-8th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — It will be sunny and warm this weekend. We'll get into the low to mid-80s. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, March 6th, through Sunday, March 8th.

Big Bend:

First Friday at Railroad Square Art District: March 6th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Come out and explore Railroad Square’s vibrant art scene, live music, food trucks, vendors, and more.

Downtown Market in Tallahassee: March 7th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce de Leon Park. There will be 50+ local artists, farmers, and makers, live music, and more.

Pride in the Park 2026: March 7th from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at Cascades Park. There will be over 100 vendors, food trucks, live music, and more.

South Georgia:

First Friday in Thomasville: March 6th from 5:00-10:00 p.m. in Downtown Thomasville. Participating shops will have extended hours, with many bars and restaurants open until 10:00 pm. Food Trucks will be at the Ritz Amphitheater. Blue Burden will be performing.

Sheryl Underwood "I NEED A JOB" Comedy Tour in Cairo: March 6th and 7th at Tavern 152, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available.

Family Movie Night at The Ritz Amphitheater: on Saturday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs for a screening of Lilo & Stitch

